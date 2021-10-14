This you will have to pay if you add someone to a WhatsApp group without their permission

WhatsApp It continues to be one of the most downloaded apps for making video calls or writing. Through it it is possible to send photos, videos, as well as documents in Word, PDF and Excel, in case you have forgotten your University work at home.

On WhatsApp You can also talk with several people at the same time, that way you can organize someone’s farewell, a virtual party, know how the family is, etc.

However, it has entered into force in Spain by the Spanish Data Protection Agency ( AEPD ). They indicate that if you add someone to a group of WhatsApp Without your consent and for commercial purposes only, you may be fined.

HOW MUCH YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY IF YOU ADD SOMEONE TO A WHATSAPP GROUP

As you know, the groups of WhatsApp They have been created so that, in it, you can talk to a maximum of 256 people at the same time. Many schoolchildren and university students, in addition to their jobs, brought everyone together in a single space in order to know what they did, how they advanced, etc.

However, in Spain there is a quite controversial rule that puts those people who spam in a WhatsApp group in their place.

Many times some people join us to a WhatsApp group without giving them our consent. (Photo: MAG)

According to the portal Genbeta This clause mentions that a fine of 4,000 euros will be imposed by the AEPD for adding someone on WhatsApp specifically to a group, without their consent.

This fact, as explained by the media, came to light after a young woman who belonged more than 10 years ago to a WhatsApp group from the sports facilities of the Sansueña club, located in Córdoba. The complaint was filed after her phone number, and other private information, were seen by people she does not know.

So be very careful with who you add to WhatsApp and offer them products since you can be sued and, as a consequence, pay a high rate of money.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]