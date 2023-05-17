This year’s WWDC brings surprises for developers

- Advertisement -

On June 5, Apple will start what is this year’s 2023 edition of WWDC and brings the odd surprise for attendees compared to last year. Apple wants this edition to be special for developers who have been invited to attend the event in person. It won’t be like last year’s edition, It will be longer and with the odd surprise.

Night activities, a longer edition and with a special tour in this WWDC 2023

In a couple of weeks we already have the start of WWDC 2023, where Apple will present the new software in society but also and according to rumors we will be able to see some new terminals and devices. We will have, if all goes well, the presentation of some new Macs but above all, the new augmented reality headsets.

That is why Apple wants this edition of WWDC 2023 to be special and It will do so with a very different event from last year. To begin with, it is expected that it will be longer and that there will be some different activities compared to the 2022 edition.

The event will take place at the Apple Park, like last year, but there will be a series of activities from very early in the morning designed to keep the developers who attend entertained. Not only until the start of the event, but after it is expected that there is some act at night.

Attendees will be received with food around ten in the morning. After that, Apple will host the State of the Union for Platforms, and there will be two 30-minute tours of Apple Park to choose from around 3 p.m. Among the tours you can choose are:

Apple Park’s “Inside the Ring”: Caffe Macs will be visited, they will receive information about the reason for the unique architectural design of Apple Par. They will see the Inner Ring like never before. They’ll see an exhibit at The Gallery at Apple Park, which Apple says hasn’t previously been open to visitors. Inner Meadow: He will guide attendees through the fruit orchards and the pond. They will hear the story of The Rainbow and highlighting the design elements of the Ring Building.

On Tuesday, June 6, Apple will also invite developers to training sessions. two and a half hours in the morning, afternoon or night in the Apple Developer Center. There, some of the latest announcements will be discussed.

It seems that It will be here that both the AR/VR headset and its xrOS operating system will be announced.