This year’s iPhone SEs will be no different than 2020: do you know why?

The iPhone SE has only two generations behind it and each one of them debuted a different design. In the case of the first, came to copy the forms of the old iPhone 5s with its screen of a little more than 4 inches and in 2020, Apple chose to keep the form factor of the old iPhone 8 of 2017. So with the imminent arrival of a third model, all analysts were betting on a new revision.

But all those indications it seems that they are not going to be fulfilled, nor will it lead to an iPhone SE with the same shapes of an iPhone XR from 2018 or an iPhone 11 from 2019, since It will remain as it is right now except for some obvious improvements In the part of the components, of the hardware that will mount under that housing with the Home button and Touch ID.

Goodbye to a model without a Home button

It has been one of the leakers of information related to Apple, Dylandkt, who has been in charge of pouring water into the wine of those who hoped that the 2022 generation of the iPhone SE would make the leap to a more modern design and sets a new date of when that change will occur: It will not be in the next few months but in another two years, when those of Cupertino launch the fourth generation of this device on the market.

* Update to this tweet! * The iPhone SE with a similar design to the XR / 11 with a slightly smaller screen size, has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024. For 2022, Apple will instead release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model.

– Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

According to Dylan “by 2022, Apple to launch an iPhone SE with 5G, an improvement in the specifications and the same design as the 2020 model “, leaving the changes for 2024. What’s more, for the smartphone of those dates, it is already advancing that” it will have a Touch ID sensor that will be integrated into the power button similar to the most recent iPad Air . The design of the iPhone will be similar to that of the iPhone 11 but with a smaller screen size. “

So things, this third iPhone SE that could arrive next March, it would be a pretty conservative review to incorporate the 5G connectivity that the iPhone 12 already released in 2020, so they will return to the load with a new model in two years. If these predictions are fulfilled, the form factor of these mobiles would have behind them five years, which would maintain coherence in the launch of this range that, little by little, has been consolidated as an efficient and useful option for those users who do not want smartphones with gigantic screens.

