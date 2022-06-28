This year we will see an “iPhone 14 Plus” according to a source

- Advertisement -

Rumors suggest that this year we will see an iPhone 14 Max with the same 6.7″ screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but with the specifications of the 6.1″ iPhone 14.

However, now a leak from Lanzuka source with a good track record when it comes to Apple or Samsung, points out that the iPhone 14 Max will go on the market with the last name “Plus”.

Apple hasn’t used the term “Plus” since the days of the iPhone 8 Plus five years ago, but it will apparently take a gamble on calling the new model «iPhone 14 Plus».

In this way, buyers will know that it is simply an iPhone 14 with a larger screen, instead of confusing it with the Max model of the iPhone 14 Pro series.

This year, Apple is expected to differentiate the iPhone 14 Pro models much more than usual, not only with better screens and camera arrays, but also a faster processor, so differentiating the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7″ iPhone 14 Plus from the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it will be justified.



