This would be what the Pixel Fold will look like, Google’s first folding phone

In a very short time we will see the Pixel 6, a terminal that will most likely be presented in October. Google has everything ready, but that does not mean that the manufacturer is working on new projects. And one of them will be the expected Google Pixel Fold.

Yes, the internet giant wants to stand up to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 from the Korean manufacturer with its own foldable phone. And the truth is that, according to the images that have been leaked, we can see that they bear a great similarity on an aesthetic level.

In this way, the Google Pixel Fold would have a folding design that folds inward to reduce its size. And thanks to LetsGoDigital, we can see what this terminal will be like. Emphasize that,In addition to this Pixel Fold codenamed Passport, there is a second model, called Jumbojack, of which at the moment we do not know anything. Of course, this second version will not arrive until the end of 2022.

The first renders of the Pixel Fold are very reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

To do this, the well-known technology portal has partnered with graphic designer Waqar Khan to creater renders of the Pixel Fold based on existing rumors about the device. In it, we can see that it will have an external screen and a perforated camera so as not to break the aesthetics of the panel.

Codenamed Passport, this model It would have a 7.6-inch ultra-thin glass screen signed by Samsung and that will boast a 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to an LTPO plate so that the refresh rate varies depending on the content. For example, when you run a game the display will operate at 120 Hz, but with static content you would bet on a slower speed, which translates into battery savings.

To this we must add a Google Tensor processor, the same SoC that the next Pixel 6 will mount and that guarantees great performance. We do not know more details about the possible technical characteristics of this foldable phone from Google, but we can expect that the Pixel Fold has the best features on the market.

enlarge photo Possible design of the Google Pixel Fold LetsGoDigital

As for the possible launch date of this device, rumors suggest that a first model could arrive by the end of the year, while the second Jumbopack model would not see the light until the end of 2022.

Anyway, we want to remember that all the renders you have seen are simply a design based on leaked rumors, so we have to take the information with a grain of salt. Although, if this is the design of the Pixel Fold, the terminal will offer a simply imposing appearance.

>