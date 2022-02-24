This would be the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: their first images and features are filtered

With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with a few months on the market, or weeks in Spain, the leaks about Google’s next high-end are already beginning. Earlier than expected, the first images and details of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Two leaks have appeared today. On the one hand we have @OnLeaks and with the filtration of Pixel 7Pro and on the other hand to @xleaks7 with the alleged leak of the Pixel 7recreating in renders the appearance of the next Pixel of 2022.

Pixel 7Pro

We start with the filtration of the Pixel 7Pro of the reputed leaker @OnLeakswhich has had access to the design of what will be Google’s most powerful and complete mobile by the end of 2022 and mid-2023, showing in a very complete render the pixel 7 pro design.

Design Pixel 7Pro will be almost identical to Pixel 6Pro, especially on the front, where we will once again have asymmetric edges at the bottom and top. The OLED screen would be between 6.7 and 6.8 inches With curves and it would have a single front camera that would be centered at the top. Its dimensions would be 163 x 76.6 x 8.7 mm compared to 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, which would be narrower and thinner than the Pixel 6 Pro but longer.

The most important change is found in the big rear camera modulethat now merges with the frame of the device so that only the part of the sensors is glass, a design that we have already seen in the leaked Pixel 6a. And as we can see, the Pixel 7 Pro will also have three sensors: a main camera, a wide angle and a telephoto lens, surely the same sensors as the Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 7

The filtration of Pixel 7 of xleaks7 is not so complete, since in its recreation based on a CAD file it has not given it a texture, so we only have a white mold, with which we can only verify that the Pixel 7 will also have the same design as the rear module of the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 Pro, but it would only carry two sensors in the rear camera like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a.

The dimensions of the Pixel 7 would be 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, which are exactly the same dimensions as the Pixel 6, which means that it would carry the same screen of 6.4 inches.

Via | 9to5Google