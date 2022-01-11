This would be the iPhone 14 Pro with its long-awaited perforated camera

We’ve already lost count of the years we’ve been hearing rumors about a truly borderless screen for iPhones, and without a notch. When it seemed sung for the iPhone 13, Apple set itself apart with a simple notch reduction. And again these rumors have gained strength with the future iphone 14, which many assure will arrive with a perforated camera. But it will not be a normal camera, but it will have a larger size, in the style of the tablet format that we have seen in Android terminals. Now they have recreated the appearance of the iPhone 14 again, showing precisely one of these cameras.

New 3D recreation

As you know, renders are a fairly recurring resource when it comes to showing what the design of a phone could be like, and the quality that some designers treasure has more than shown us that they can recreate with great fidelity what these devices will offer us. In this case it is the iPhone 14 Pro. The recreation has been made by the graphic artist Ian Zelbo and has shared it through his Twitter account @Rendersbylan. In it he shows us the iPhone 14 Pro next to the current iPhone 13 Pro, more than anything so that we can appreciate the true differences between the two devices at the design level.

A mockup of the latest iPhone 14 Pro 💊 rumors. Not sure how I feel about this… Check the status bar for a surprise! pic.twitter.com/ZUkmiLCJqe

– Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) January 10, 2022

And the differences are evident, or better we could say “the difference”Because basically what we notice different between both phones is precisely that new punch hole camera on iPhone 14 Pro. This is not in the corner of the phone, but is in the upper center, but with the novelty that it is a double perforation, the kind in the shape of a pill. This is a combination rarely seen in Android phones, and it could give the iPhone 14 Pro the personality that Apple always seeks to print on its devices.

Of course it seems to us a quite plausible design, come on, we would not be surprised if Apple bet on it. Also, it makes sense, since the iPhone 14 Pro will continue to have Face ID, and although most of the electronics in this system will be found below the screen and will not need a notch. But a double drilling would be necessary, both for the Facetime camera and for the Face ID. Hopefully this design becomes a reality, because the iPhone would win a lot with it, and they could finally match their Android competition in this regard.

