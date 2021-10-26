this would be the design of the xiaomi 12

It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated mobiles in the coming months, and it is that the Chinese firm is expected to present before the end of this year, surely in the second half of December, the new Xiaomi 12. This will be its new top-of-the-range mobile, the flagship, which will bring together the best of the brand in recent years. Today we know several of its characteristics, but in reality we have not known anything remarkable in terms of its design, we do not know if it will be a continuation or if the Chinese firm will take a turn at the helm. But from the images that have now been shared from a fairly reliable medium, it may be that we are facing the latest, before a clear turn in the visual language of this phone.

A very different design

Without a doubt, it is an aspect that draws a lot of attention in the design of this new phone, if it ends up becoming a reality. Because as you can see in the images, the design that they have recreated based on rumors and leaks, has a very different appearance, but which in turn seems to us that it recovers classic lines. These images have been created by Lets Go Digital, a medium well known precisely for creating render and 3D images that recreate the appearance of the devices before presenting themselves.

Xiaomi Mi 12 (3D product renders & animation video) 👀https: //t.co/1Ojh3slPCQ3D renders in collaboration with @CConceptCreator 👍🏼https: //t.co/RSsPprq4uB#Xiaomi # XiaomiMi12 # Xiaomi12 #XiaomiMi pic.twitter.com/q8ddDcXzuH

– LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) October 19, 2021

In this design the camera returns to the central part, and has a vertical arrangement, leaving aside the square or rectangular modules. Inside this camera we can see a large main sensor, accompanied by a secondary one and what appears to be a telephoto lens as a third sensor, something that can be appreciated by its square appearance. We also have the traditional LED flash under them. All these sensors inside an oval-shaped module, which especially stands out in the white version, although we also have them in black and green.

A different design, but that honestly gives the feeling of being a step back in compared to what we have seen in the latest mobiles of the brand, which has been quite attractive. Somehow it reminds us of the large oval module of the Huawei P50, but located in the central part of the phone. Some images that we can take quite seriously, since from this medium they tend to be correct in their predictions about the design of the devices, and more so when it is expected to be presented in just a couple of months.

