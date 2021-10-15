This would be the appearance of a Samsung Galaxy S22 Note Ultra

It is undoubtedly one of the most important mobiles that we are going to know in the coming months, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s new flagship. The Korean firm continues to develop its new high-end mobiles, and it does so by focusing on different aspects than its predecessors. Although as usual, the design is one of the aspects where this phone will be most recognizable. That is what we can appreciate with the last great recreation of this phone that we have known, and that also comes from a medium quite accustomed to advancing the appearance of many devices with a certain fidelity to reality, in this case the Samsung phone.

A Galaxy S22, but Note

Undoubtedly this phone, if it is as the guys from Lets Go Digital have recreated it, it will be a mobile with a personal design, and as these graphic artists have recreated, it will have a lot of the extinct Galaxy Note, hence precisely that they name it with this surname. A design that evolves again especially in the part where it is easier to do so, in the camera. This will now be distributed in two modules, one with three sensors, and a smaller one with what appears to be two other sensors and the LED flash. Of course the appearance is striking and does not leave anyone indifferent.

Although speaking of a Note model within the Galaxy S22, the most personal is undoubtedly the presence of a smart pen S Pen, which can also be saved within the terminal itself, as was the case with the previous Note. In this case, as usual, the “door” to store the pencil is located in the lower left part of the terminal. Another aspect in which this range has usually stood out has been on its large screen, which has always brought it closer to a tablet. Specifically that of the model recreated here would be 6.8 inches with AMOLED technology. And as you can see, it is also curved, practically without any edge and with a front camera inside a tiny upper hole.

The range is expected to eventually consist of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. This model recreated with the surname Note is not expected to arrive, but it is very possible that it will do so under the name of the S22 Ultra. And as we have seen this year, instead of the Note, in the second half of 2022, let’s meet the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

