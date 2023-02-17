This will be TikTok Trivia, the new entertainment experience of TikTok

TikTok is introducing a completely new interactive experience for a significant part of its user community, who will be able to become part of it by joining and participating in real time within scheduled sessions.

This new experience will only be available for five days, ranging from February 22 to February 26, to which users in the United States with at least 18 years of age will have access.



His presence will be ephemeral, but it will mark a before and after

This is TikTok Trivia, the new entertainment experience based on TikTok LIVE, for which participating users will be able to obtain part of the money of a total amount of $500,000.

To do this, they must guess the answers to questions on a variety of topics.

During the first three days, TikTok Trivia will have two live sessions per day, lasting one hour each, establishing an amount to be distributed of $30,000 for the first session, and $70,000 for the second, with several rounds in each session. of trivial questions in which users will be able to select answers from multiple choice options.

TikTok points out that on February 25 and 26 there will be special Survival Rounds, in which there will be no limits to the number of questions, and the questions will become progressively more difficult, and where the last remaining group will will distribute a prize of 100,000 dollars.

For this new experience, TikTok has selected Lionsgate and “John Wick Chapter 4″ as emcees. To participate, meeting the requirements, it will only be enough to access the live broadcast of @TikTok at the times in which the sessions have been scheduled.

Community creators of different themes will also have a presence

TikTok points out that there will also be fun surprises and integrations from Lionsgate and John Wick Chapter 4, and that it will have collaboration with different creators of the platform, who address different topics, so that they can also take part in the scheduled sessions.

It will be interesting to see how it develops, and above all, if it will mark a before and after, considering those reports that point to the possibility of minigames reaching live broadcasts, although in any case, it is a bet more focused on entertainment. and that adds to the possibilities that the platform already offers to its entire community.

