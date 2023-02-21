This will be the Xiaomi Watch S2 that will arrive in Spain and will be presented this week

- Advertisement -

The company Xiaomi has an event scheduled for the 26th in Barcelona as a preview of what can be seen at the Mobile World Congress 2023 fair. In this event, a large number of products that are going to be launch internationallysuch as a new smart watch from the company, the Watch S2.

This is a device that was announced in China in December last year, but to date had not left the borders of that country. The fact is that they have begun to see their references in the different international certification agencies, which clearly means that its international sale is very close. And, to make everything concrete, the MWC 2023 will be used. Therefore, Xiaomi will show from humanoid robots; going through smartphones; and, even, everything indicates that it will make a new tablet.

What will include the new Xiaomi smartwatch

- Advertisement -

For the international model, the Asian company plans to launch two variants, one of 42 and another 46 mm. In this way, you can choose the one that best suits the needs of each person. As for the screen, the device will have a AMOLED protected with sapphire crystal with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. By the way, since we discussed the materials, the finish of the accessory will be in stainless steel.

Xiaomi

without missing protection against water and all sensors to be able to detect the heart rate, the amount of oxygen in the blood, and recognize the sports activities that are carried out. In this section with the obtaining of data as particular as knowing the muscle mass or the volume of proteins that one has in the body. Therefore, we are talking about a wearable that will be of great help to always achieve the best possible state of health.

On the other hand, the battery of the Xiaomi Watch S2 will be 500mAh for the largest model (down to 305mAh for the one with a smaller screen). The point is that in both cases reaching seven days of use is entirely possible and, therefore, it more than meets the needs of being the best on the market.

A few more things to be included

Among those that are positive is the inclusion of speaker and microphone, so you can answer calls directly from the smart watch. In addition, this Xiaomi will have nfc, so it cannot be ruled out that it is compatible with mobile payments, thus avoiding that you have to take the phone out of your pocket to do so. Synchronization is done via Bluetooth, offering compatibility with iOS and Android.

- Advertisement -

>