This will be the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro: true beasts that can handle everything

Xiaomi has great news prepared for the second half of this year. One of them is the arrival of its new line of high-end phones, the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. These devices come to put more pressure on the android segment and many of the features they will offer have been known.

According to information that has been publishedboth the Xiaomi 13T and the 13T Pro will have a CrystalRes AMOLED display which will offer an incredible refresh rate of 144Hz. Although the exact name of the processor is not mentioned, it is stated that the two models would have a component of four nanometers, but that would not be the same in other sections such as the frequency of work. bet on the chip MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus is the most logical.

More data on the new Xiaomi 13T

Among the data that has been known is that the Xiaomi 13T will arrive with a memory configuration of 8GB of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage. For its part, the Pro edition will have 12GB of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage. Both models will run MIUI 14 and the underlying operating system is expected to be Android 13.

Both smartphones will be equipped with cameras optimized by Leica, although specific details about the features of the cameras are not yet known. The Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro will support 67W and 120W fast charging, respectively. In addition, both devices will come with a battery of 5,000mAh to ensure an autonomy of excellent behavior.

Possible prices of the two phones

It is estimated that the Xiaomi 13T will have a price of 599 euro, and will be available in black. On the other hand, the 13T Pro It will arrive in an elegant shade of meadow green and will cost €799. If all goes as it should, this series of terminals is expected to be announced on September 1 in the global market, a date highly anticipated by Xiaomi fans, who are not exactly few today.

Xiaomi

With the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, the Chinese company continues to amaze by offering differential devices that combine cutting-edge technology, impressive displays, powerful performance, and exceptional photography capabilities. As we get closer to the official launch date, more and more details are revealed about what both terminals will offer, which, obviously, They go straight to the high-end Android.

