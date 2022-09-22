this will be the whatsapp voice states

If you use notes frequently, congratulations, soon you will be able to post voice whatsapp status. If not, you will have to get used to the idea, since the previous filtering of the voice has now been complemented with a new filtering that already gives us a complete idea of ​​how they are going to work.

We knew that WhatsApp was working on voice states for a few months, although not how they would be displayed. now we know how they will be recorded and probably how they will be shownhand in hand once again with WaBetaInfo.

Voice recordings as statuses

Today WhatsApp allows us to create a status with photos, videos or texts, but soon there will be a fourth mode: with audio. As we have seen in a previous leak, the way to create an audio status in WhatsApp will be to use a new floating button from the status tab with the icon of a microphone.

However, in a new leak we see that on the screen to write a text status we will also have a microphone button to create a status with our voice. For now, these types of statuses appear a bit bland: with a player in the middle of the screenalthough you can change the background color in a similar way to how text states work.

WaBetaInfo adds that the audio states autoplay when opened and that the maximum length of the audio is 30 seconds, at least for now, as it could always change before the function is official for users.

It is not the only novelty related to the states that is coming to WhatsApp. The application will also show us the pending states like a ring around the profile picture, sometime. For now, we have to wait, because we still do not know the date when either of these two novelties will begin to be activated.

Via | WaBetaInfo