This will be the WhatsApp surveys, will they have big surprises?

Apart from the arrival of communities on WhatsApp, another of the additions that the company is working on is the implementation of surveys. These are very useful in groups, as has been verified on Telegram and, therefore, this novelty is surely one of those that users love over time. Well, it has been known what its interface will be like. Thanks to the arrival of the test version of the messaging application, specifically 22.9.0.70 for iOS, it has been possible to capture an image that makes it quite clear what the firm that is part of the Meta conglomerate is preparing. And, the truth is that something more could be expected, since there is nothing that is especially new…. But it does seem quite clear that everything will be quite functional. An image that shows the polls As you can see in the screenshot that has been published and that we leave after this paragraph, the way of presenting the options that can be voted on is as expected: they follow each other with a text that identifies (at the moment it does not seem that they are thinking of incorporating the use of identifying images). And, therefore, users will have to choose the one that suits them, click on it and then use the lower blue button to add their opinion. Nothing crazy, for sure. Yes, there is something that the leak has made quite clear: it seems that, at first, the number of options that can be displayed by the moderator is five, but everything indicates that there will be the possibility of adding some more that will be will expand by clicking on a text that appears in the case of being so. This is positive because it allows you to use a large number of possibilities when offering the vote to those who are part of the WhatsApp group. This WhatsApp function will not lack security This is because it has been established at the source of the information that everything that has to do with WhatsApp surveys will be end-to-end encrypted, so that no one who is not part of the conversation will be able to see absolutely nothing of what is being done at the time of voting. This is a good detail that makes it possible to give professional use to this future tool. As we have indicated, this new feature for WhatsApp is still in the testing phase, and it is expected to arrive for both iOS and Android at the same time with an update, and this is one of those improvements that it seems will not take long to reach users. end users. Perhaps, to decide the destination of the vacation is a reality. >