This will be the watch with which Motorola will return to the smartwatch market

The wearables market has not stopped growing in recent years, although it is logically growing at a lower speed than it did at the time. However, every year we meet new manufacturers who join us to offer their perspective on this segment, while others return to the market now that the situation is even more propitious. This is the case of Motorola, which has a long career, with those sensational Moto 360 that had several generations in the market. Now Motorola is working on another watch to return to this market in style.

New details of the Moto Watch 100

One of the main personality traits of Motorola watches has always been the circular format, with a round dial. Something that the new leaks of this Motorola watch are repeated, although now with a more sporty design, compared to the more elegant that its predecessors had. A watch that has now been filtered with many details, both its technical sheet and its design, since the design has also been filtered with the occasional marketing image. In this case we can see in the filtered information that it will have a 1.3-inch circular screen, with LCD technology and resolution of 360×360 pixels.

It will be a very powerful watch, as it will have the Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, the most modern and fastest of Qualcomm. A watch that would have no less than 100 predefined sports to monitor when we practice them. It would come with a heart rate sensor, also a blood oxygen saturation sensor, and it will not only monitor our physical activity, but also the quality of our sleep, a bit of everything we are used to seeing in a wearable today. An important fact is that will have GPS integrated, which automatically makes it a high-mid-range watch.

It will have a 355mAh battery, as well as a water resistance of 5 atmospheres and a weight of 29 grams. This Moto Watch 100 will feature Wear OS as an operating system, so in this aspect there will be no surprises and they will opt for Google’s operating system. The same information suggests that production will begin at the end of this month, so it would not be unreasonable to think that it will be presented before the end of this year. We only need to know its price, but from what we have known, it does not seem that it will be very high.

