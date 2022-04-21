Tech News

This will be the version of Among Us in virtual reality

By: Brian Adam

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase event has left many interesting news. And one of them has to do with Among Us and its new version adapted for virtual reality.

InnerSloth had already anticipated at the end of last year that Among Us VR was in development, but without providing details. And now, as part of the Meta event, he shows us in a new trailer what we can expect from this new experience.

Among Us VR will arrive at the end of 2022

Although the dynamics that we already know with groups of 4 to 10 crew members will be respected, there will be many changes that will give a touch of “terror” to the experience. For example, forget about having the view offered by the map, here everything will be seen from your perspective in a 3D scenario.

So the missions to restore the ship, or if you happen to be the “imposter”, having to move around to sabotage everything and eliminate the rest of the group members, can be a bit more exciting and scary.

You can take a look at the trailer shared by InnerSloth to see a preview of Among Us VR. At the moment, they have not mentioned a specific date for its launch, but they have assured that it will be before the end of 2022. So, in the next Christmas season, Among Us VR could already be available for MetaQuest and Steam VR.

We will have to wait to see if this new version manages to captivate users and provide a 3D experience that meets expectations. And this was not the only novelty presented at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, as they announced updates and news for 12 games in total.

For example, Mark Zuckerberg presented another of the games that will come to virtual reality: Ghostbusters VR. Although they have not mentioned a release date, they have let you see a preview in this trailer.

