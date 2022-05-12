This will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, according to OnLeaks

Samsung is the company with a stronger commitment to folding phones, with not one but two models of which it has launched three generations. The fourth is on the way and, except for surprise, will receive the name of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both have been leaked by OnLeaks.

We have a First look at upcoming Samsung foldables hand in hand with high-quality renders from OnLeaks that, so far, have rarely erred. These renders show us a new generation without big surprises.

This would be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

After the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will arrive, whose presentation would be official in August or September of this year, according to this same leak. High-quality renders show us a foldable with a very similar design to the previous generationon both sides.

These renders nowhere show a place to store the S Pen on the foldable itself, something that had been rumored in the past, and show a small redesign in the camera modulewhere it is the lenses that protrude from the body, instead of the entire module, following a style similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Unfortunately, to the filtration no specifications come with it, so these remain a mystery. Samsung’s large foldable will keep the external 6.2-inch screen and the internal, foldable, 7.6-inch screen, but we know little more about the rest of the specifications.

This would be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

OnLeaks has also leaked the design of Samsung’s compact foldable and successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which should be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Its presentation is also estimated to an Unpacked event back in Augustsomething that is not confirmed.

In the OnLeaks renders we can see that the design has barely changed compared to the Z Flip 3 to such an extent that it seems difficult to differentiate from the previous generation, although there are differences. According to OnLeaks, its dimensions will be 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm unfolded (the Z Flip 3 measures 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm). We still know little about its specifications, although it should have a powerful Qualcomm processor on board.

