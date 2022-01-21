This will be the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G according to its latest massive leak

Although Samsung’s smartphone catalog is quite extensive, some models are more popular than others and, except for minor changes, they are practically every season. One of them is the Samsung Galaxy A5X, and that X can be exchanged for the generation that is on sale at any given time. Right now we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy A52s but soon we will talk about the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

The phone is already finalizing the preparations for its presentation and although we have had some previous leaks, the truth is that its passage through TENAA has served to there are practically no doubts about what it will offer when it goes on sale. The Asian certifying entity has revealed almost everything about the future Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

This is the leaked Galaxy A53

The massive leak that emerged from TENAA tells us that the future Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will hit the market with a screen 6.46-inch diagonal TFT LCD and that it will have a 20:9 ratio. If we add to this that the leak talks about its FullHD + resolution, it can mean that we will have a panel of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. In addition, the screen will be perforated to house the 32 megapixels that we will have for selfies in its front camera.

The chosen processor is an eight-core model that runs at 2.4GHz, and although the exact model has not been revealed, previous leaks point to an Exynos 1200 manufactured in house, on Samsung’s production lines. TENAA talks about 8GB of RAM as a single version, and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage to choose. The battery, by the way, will be around 4,800 mAh and will have 25W fast charging, although Samsung will only include a 15W charger in the box.

Speaking of rear cameras, this Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will carry a 64 megapixel main camera, another 12-megapixel super wide-angle camera and two other 5-megapixel cameras whose functionality has not been described. Macro and depth reading, probably, but in doubt. The mobile will hit the stores with Android 12 hidden behind One UI 4, we’ll see in which version.

Finally we have the measurements, with 159.1 x 74.4 x 8.1 millimeters and 190 grams of weight, and we know that the fingerprint reader of the model will be hidden behind the screen. This phone must offer 5G, as its last name indicates, in addition to WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB type C port. NFC for mobile payments and a headphone port are also expected. The model should be presented shortly, although for now there is no specific date.

Via | Gizmochina