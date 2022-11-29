This will be the Samsung Galaxy A14, which wants to lead the Android mid-range

- Advertisement -

It has been known for some time that samsung is working on a terminal that changes the situation it has in the market for mid-range Android products (we’re talking about the input itself, the one that goes to price). The team that aims to be chosen for this is running out of many secrets, since a large number of details of what it will offer, as well as a image apparently official that reveals its design.

The model we are talking about is the Samsung Galaxy A14, and it will be a device that among its striking options will have access to networks 5G with a tremendously aggressive price. In addition, although it will not cost much, it will not lack a screen with Full HD + resolution with nothing less than 6.8 inches and that, yes, it will have a notch instead of a hole. This is not a particularly serious problem, although it does take away a bit of visible space (nothing dramatic, it must be said).

Two versions of the Samsung phone

This is one of the surprises that have just been revealed, and it seems that there will be two versions of this product range, something that had not been indicated to date and that will be very positive for users to find the one that best suits them. adapts to your possibilities. One of the big differences that each model will have will be the processor, since it is pointed out that one will use the MediaTek Dimensity 700 (which was the one known to date) and, the second, will integrate the Exynos 1330 which is a more powerful and complete SoC.

Something that will be shared in the new Samsung Galaxy A14 will be that they will have a battery of 5,000mAh, which is almost the standard in the mid-range, because the factories put a large number of these components into play (and, it seems, it will not lack fast charging, but this would stay at 25W). In addition, the fingerprint reader will be integrated into the side power button, since the panel may not be AMOLED.

The cameras that these smartphones will use

The rear and main one will have three sensors, something that is no longer a surprise, but that ensures at least solvent operation on paper. The main element will be 50MP, while the other two have not been filtered at the moment, but it is normal to bet on a combination of 5 + 2 megapixels to improve the wide angle and macro photos. In addition, on the front of the Samsung terminal it will include a 16MP selfie camera.

Finally, without having official confirmation, as is logical to think, everything indicates that the cheapest model of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G could cost less than 200 euros. If this is confirmed, companies like Xiaomi with their POCO terminals are going to have a very tough rival to fight.

