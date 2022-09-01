This will be the price of the Netflix subscription with ads, is it expected?

- Advertisement -

It is an open secret that streaming video platforms are preparing new subscriptions to get profitable. These, among other things, will have publicity which to date did not exist. Netflix It is one of the companies that is practically certain to take this step, and now what could be its price has been leaked. And, the truth is that there are no big surprises -so it is exactly what was -.

What VOD services will do is put at a cheaper price the plans that include, among other things, advertisements (It remains to be seen how this will arrive, which may be before and after each content or even just in the middle… with a maximum of four minutes in total per series or movie). The point is that, to attract New customers the idea is that they can access the platforms at a striking cost… but they will not be outrageously cheap.

The price of access to Netflix with advertising

Well, according to the data that has been known, the price that will have to be paid to access the currently best-known streaming video platform it will be around eight dollars. Therefore, we are talking about a cost that is similar to what Disney+ is expected to offer for its own, which will also contain ads. This means that it will be significantly cheaper than what is currently paid for Netflix’s cheapest entry subscription in the US (which stands at $9.99).

And how could this translate to Spain? Well, doing the math, everything points to the fact that, in our country, where right now you pay €7.99 for the cheapest option to access Netflix, the normal thing is to think of about seven euros. A very good possibility as long as you do not have problems with the ads and, neither, with the quality restriction that the image quality will have and that some content cannot be downloaded (at least, this is what is expected).

When will this plan hit the platform

Well, if the dates that have been known are met, the normal thing is that the new option is available at end of this same year 2022. Therefore, there is not much left to be able to access some of the many contents that Netflix has in a cheaper way. Of course, with ads… something that may not be exactly a problem for many (especially the older ones, who are more than used to advertising). We will see if this has the effect that the platform wants and not that a good amount of its current subscribers decide to use this new plan -Leaving the one they currently use.

The truth is that to be profitable, platforms have to increase their income, this is clear. But something important is that, if you do this, you have to maintain and increase (this in the case of Netflix, especially) the content quality that it currently offers. Some are quite fair in this section, and this is indeed a reason for more than one to be considering changing services in the short term.