This will be the Pokemon mobile phone that Samsung is preparing

The world of Pokemon continues to have a huge influence, to the point of serving as aesthetic inspiration for a new smartphone model. Samsung is developing a device with which it plans to offer an interesting option for fans of the popular saga that began in the world of video games, which has come to anime, and even has a real image version of the adventures of its most popular creature , Pikachu, both in film and on television.

The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition is inspired by a Pokédex

It’s about mobile phone Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Editiona device that has as inspiring principles for its design those of a Pokédex and a Poké Ball. The Pokédex is one of the most important devices in the Pokemon universe since it serves as an electronic encyclopedia in which Pokemon trainers can record the records of all creatures sighted and trained. For its part, the Poké Ball is a two-color spherical device (with a white half and a white one, with a button between both halves) that allows Pokémon to be captured and transported.

The two-tone design concept of the Poké Ball is the one shown in a support bracket that can be attached to the outer casing of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition, while to protect and carry the smartphone hanging around the neck, Samsung has devised a cover with an external appearance identical to that of the Podédex .

Because, precisely, the nature of a Pokédex presents a foldable form factorthis has been the type of device chosen by Samsung for such a special edition, based on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. In addition, the terminal can be customized with the addition of various covers that show different Pokemons.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition pack also includes a keychain with Pikachu’s popular zigzag tail and in the terminal itself there are a collection of themed ringtones and screensavers from the Pokemon universe to complete the customization of the smartphone.

As of April 25, Samsung will reveal more details about this terminal in such a special edition, whose price is also unknown at the moment, but it is expected that it will exceed the current market price (around 600 euros) of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

