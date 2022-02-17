This will be the POCO X4 Pro 5G: filtered images and its characteristics

For some time now, the manufacturer POCO has become one of the most attractive on the market, since it offers terminals that have an excellent quality/price ratio. Well, one of his next releases will be the POCO X4 Pro 5G of which the most important thing that it will offer has been known. And the truth is that it looks very good.

The screen used by the smartphone will be 6.67 inches, so it will be quite large. with resolution FullHD+, which has become a standard on Android models for a while now, will feature powerful brightness. In addition, it will use a frequency of 120 Hz, which ensures excellent fluidity when enjoying all kinds of content. This maintains the way of working of the company that is under the umbrella of Xiaomi and, obviously, it will make the device not especially small.

As far as the main hardware is concerned, which is responsible for offering good performance, the choice for the POCO X4 Pro 5G is as follows: processor Snapdragon 695 5G and 8GB RAM. A step is lowered in what has to do with the SoC compared to the previous model of this product range, but in principle the chosen one has enough muscle for everything to work perfectly. By the way, the energy consumption is not particularly high in this component, which is quite positive.

SmartDroid

A battery that continues to convince

The one that will be found in the POCO X4 Pro 5G will have a load of 5,000mAh, something that, among other things, is achieved thanks to how large the screen is -and that allows for a large internal space-. This in principle ensures that you can reach a day and a half of regular use without many problems. But there is other good news in this model, since the fast charge that includes is nothing less than 67W. An excellent brand and better than that offered by many high-end phones.

With Android OS with customization MIUI above -as usual in the models of this company-, it is important to mention that from the source of the information it is indicated that the storage can be chosen between different brands. But the maximum will reach the 256GB… Not bad, really.

SmartDroid

A camera that improves a lot

The rear and main one comes with three sensors, where the main one will be the most striking. The choice is a Samsung HM2 model that boasts a resolution of no less than 108 megapixels. The other two elements are pointed out that they will help in the management of the zoom and, also, when taking macro photos. With all this, and if expectations are met regarding the price that the device will have when it is launched on the market -about 250 euros-, this may possibly be one of the best sellers of this year 2022.

>