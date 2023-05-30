This will be the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: straight to reign in the mid-range Android

- Advertisement -

OnePlus is preparing to launch a new smartphone in a short time. The terminal in question is the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The Asian company has already introduced two Ace series smartphones in China, including the OnePlus Ace 2 and Ace 2V. The fact is that the team we are talking about is expected to be announced this summer and, furthermore, that it intends to position itself as one of the best mid-range Android models that exist.

According to the source of the information, the release date of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China will take place in july (at most in August). And, the truth is that this is not a time when new products are usually announced, but with the saturation that exists in the market, it may be a good idea.

The possible features of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro

If everything that has been known is real, the terminal will be powered by the flagship processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so we are talking about a particularly powerful device that would be around the high range without a doubt. The information also indicates that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have the same screen as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus, so we are talking about a panel 6.74-inch OLED and 1.5K resolution (You won’t be short of other nice touches such as 1440Hz PWM Dimming; a 120Hz refresh rate; HDR10+ support; and a wide P3 100% color gamut).

Regarding the battery, the integrated one will be 5,000 mAh, being the fast charge of 100W. This is a combination that has proven to be completely satisfactory. Other outstanding specifications of the OnePlus phone would be a triple rear camera of 50MP with optical image stabilization in the main lens; RAM’s up to 16GB of RAM LPDDR5X type; and apart, his storage would reach a maximum of 512 gigabytes UFS 4.0 storage.

market competition

Well, if everything indicated is confirmed, its direct rivals aim to be models such as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus or the Redmi K60 Ultra. In other words, it is located in a space that exists right now between the pure mid-range and the most premium devices that can be bought. What seems clear is that the performance of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be quite impressive, and it will not lack more than adequate behavior in the photography section.

