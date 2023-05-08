This will be the new POCO F5 mobiles that will arrive in Spain: prices and features

- Advertisement -

poco-f5- -that-will.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="This will be the new POCO F5 mobiles that will in Spain: prices and ">

smartphone series LITTLE F5 is ready for its launch in the global market on May 10, and among the places chosen for its sale is Spain. Two versions will arrive, the basic one and the one called Pro, and all the details of what can be achieved in our country (as in the rest of Europe) have been known.

Poco F5 Series Specifications

According to facts that have been knownthe expected LITTLE F5 Pro It is expected to offer a variety of impressive features. The device will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screens with QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate -and it will not lack Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the fingerprint reader in this place-.

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi

In what has to do with the processor, the chosen one will be the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1With 12GB of RAM type LPDDR5 and a substantial 5,160mAh battery that will support 67W fast wired charging -and also 30W wireless-. The phone will also feature a triple rear camera setup; 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax; Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. With these high-end specifications, the POCO F5 Pro is likely to grab the attention of smartphone enthusiasts.

For his part, he LITTLE F5 it also appears to be a formidable mid-range contender, offering a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 SoC and a maximum of 12GB of RAM (storage will reach 256 gigabytes). It is rumored to be powered by Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 customization based on Android 13 and will have an identical battery to the aforementioned.

gizmochina

POCO F5 prices in Spain

Everything indicates that the POCO F5 will be launched in two configurations. The first option will have 8GB of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage. Its price will be about 429 euros. The second variant will come with 12 GB of RAM and the same storage space. This will sell for around €479. The first buyers everything indicates that they will be able to take advantage of promotions that could reach 100 euros less.

For its part, the POCO F5 Pro will be launched at 579 EUR for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256 gigabytes storage. It will also be available in a 12GB RAM option and no change in data storage space. In this case, it will have a price of 629 EUR. There will also be a promotion as an offer for the first buyers.

- Advertisement -

>