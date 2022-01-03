This will be the new “notch” of the iPhone 14. Is it worth the change?

Little by little we are learning new details about the next generation iPhone 14. And one of the great novelties has to do with its design. So far, rumors have pointed to the possibility that these next Apple phones will put aside the notch, that notch in the screen that they released with the iPhone X. Now, we can confirm what will be the iPhone 14 design without notch.

As we told you, the iPhone X marked a before and after, completely renewing its design and abandoning the physical Touch ID button to bet on a surprisingly effective facial recognition system through the notch. But it seems that this element finally has its days numbered.

And, when Mark Gurman speaks, the rest of us listen. This guru who specializes in Apple products is often correct in his predictions. And in his latest article published in Bloomberg, and that Gizmochina’s colleagues have collected, we see what the notch of the iPhone 14 will be like. Or rather, its perforated front camera.

The iPhone 14 will not have a notch

IPhone 14 front camera Bloomberg

In this way, and as you can see in the image that heads these lines, the iPhone 14 would have a hole in the screen that would stand out for its size. Mainly because Apple has turned to a tablet design to be able to house all the necessary sensors so that Face ID continues to work just as well as in previous models.

Rumors suggested that Touch ID would return to the iPhone 14 along with a new design that would eliminate the notch to bet on a perforated front camera. And now we can see how it will look refreshed.

Apple’s idea, according to Gurman’s predictions, is to bet on a tablet design that allows it to house all the necessary sensors for the iPhone 14 to maintain Face ID. Yes indeed, not all models will likely arrive with perforation. It is quite possible that Apple will introduce this element to its more vitaminized models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the conventional model and the SE version would maintain the notch for another year.

Anyway, they are currently nothing more than rumors, and it is too early to say if Apple will really remove the notch from its phones, or there will be a notch in the screen of the iPhone 14. Let us remember that these terminals will be presented in September 2021, so the manufacturer has plenty of time to change its decision for whatever reason.

