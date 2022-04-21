This will be the new Google cookie consent options for Europe

As a result of the fine imposed by the French National Commission for Informatics and Liberties (CNIL) on Google at the beginning of the year, for an amount of 150 million euros, for the confusing way in which it offered users the possibility of rejecting all cookies, the search giant is introducing new cookie consent dialogs that are in line with current privacy legislation in Europe.

The CNIL did not like how easy it was for Google to accept all cookies, with a single click away, compared to the various steps that users had to take to reject all cookies, generating an asymmetry that now tries to balance with the new cookie consent dialogswhich are now the result of the work carried out by the company with some of the European authorities.



Making it easy to reject all cookies in the same way as accepting them

These new cookie consent dialogs they will begin to arrive in France shortly and then expand to the rest of the countries of the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and Switzerlandas they point out in a statement.

Users will be able to see in Search and YouTube before signing in and in incognito mode.

According to Google:

This update, which began rolling out earlier this month on YouTube, will give you the same “Reject All” and “Accept All” buttons on the first screen in your preferred language. (You can also choose to customize your choice in more detail with “More Options”).

Basically, with the release, users will be able to accept all cookies as well as reject them in the same way, with a simple click away. They argue that it is not just about adding one more simple button, since:

This update meant we needed to redesign the way cookies work across Google sites and make deep, coordinated changes to Google’s critical infrastructure. Additionally, we knew these changes would affect not only Search and YouTube, but also the sites and content creators who use them to grow their businesses and make a living.

In this way, Google catches up with updated regulatory guidance, and “will help build a more sustainable future for the web.”

More information: Google