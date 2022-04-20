This will be the new function of surveys in WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has almost completed the development of a new functionality: polls in groups. The function has been in the testing phase since at least last March, and although it is not yet known when it will be available to all users, new details of how it will work have been known.

Surveys will facilitate decision-making within WhatsApp groups

This is a new option that allows you to create surveys within the app itself, a survey that can later be sent to a WhatsApp group. The text in which the question is asked can be included in the structure of the survey, and various options can then be offered to choose from. At this time it is not known if there is any limit to the number of possible options that can be offered to those who participate in the survey.

An innovation, that of allowing users to create their own surveys, which is present on different platforms, such as LinkedIn or Twitter, and which will be very useful in groups where, on occasion, they are trying to reach a decision.

The new tool is already present in beta 22.0.0.70 of WhatsApp for iOS. Some lucky people have already been able to take a look at its interface, and one of those who has achieved it has been the usual leaker WaBetaInfo, who has shared it through his Twitter account.

First look at the interface of WhatsApp group polls! We have finally more details about group polls, a feature available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS!https://t.co/eUKkVbexTj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 18, 2022

Have within the WhatsApp app itself an option to generate surveys avoids having to resort to external solutions, such as Doodle, which originate the surveys on their own platform and are shared by disseminating a link that leads to the website of the online survey service. In these cases, the name must also be added next to the voted option, a step that is avoided with the internal WhatsApp survey, since within the group its members are already identified.

However, it is not yet known whether, in the case of surveys integrated into WhatsApp, the author of each response will be identified, although the fact is known that both options and votes are end-to-end encryptedJust like with messages.

WhatsApp has not specified the time when the update will be available in which the surveys will go from the current beta phase to be included in the application for all users, but depending on how advanced the option seems to be, everything indicates that it will not. It will be a long time until then.

