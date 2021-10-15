This will be the new Facebook virtual reality device

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The founder and president of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has been in charge of showing the first images of the new virtual reality device with which the social network wants to launch what it calls metaverse, a virtual immersion environment that would represent a new vision / version of the Internet, an environment in which Facebook has been working for a long time and that can already be seen in part thanks to its devices Oculus.

In fact, this prototype bears a great resemblance to current Oculus devices, although in this case Zuckerberg himself has referred to the increase in visual quality by speaking of a familiar term for Apple’s own nomenclature: “Retina resolution”, reference to the similarity with the human visual perception capacity.

No more information has been released about the nature, capabilities and functions of these virtual reality devices, as well as their capabilities. It is also unknown if what was shown in the photos published by Zuckerberg are mere prototypes of non-functional design, and of course there is no estimate of when devices could become accessible to the general public.

In addition to the Oculus virtual reality device division, Facebook has also made a strong commitment to augmented reality, with devices such as the recently introduced Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, while continuing to develop different prototypes of virtual reality devices.

Proud of the research Michael Abrash’s team is working on at FRL-R Redmond — excited to get an early look at some of the technologies that will underpin the metaverse (we work on several prototype headsets to prove out concepts, this is one of them. Kind of. It’s a long story.) pic.twitter.com/Yi9xjy5HmG – Boz (@boztank) October 13, 2021

In fact, Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s chief technology officer, has also published images in which he tests a different prototype than the one shown by Zuckerberg, while explaining that the development process of the “metaverse” of the social network is working in different directions and with different possible devices in order to find the most suitable technology to achieve this.

