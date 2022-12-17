This will be the new alternative to Twitter focused on culture

Alternatives to Twitter will continue to grow. In this regard, we now know that two of Twitter’s ex-employees, Alphonzo “Phonz” Terrell and DeVaris Brown, join forces for the launch of Spill.

It is their own alternative to Twitter, which they describe as “a real-time conversation platform that prioritizes culture”, and which, as of today, users can already reserve their identifiers so that in a few weeks they can start using them.



Its founders have negative experience for blacks in the field of social networks, since they are not only less considered by venture capital funds, but also obtain fewer agreements with brands, and their work is usually appropriated by others, despite generating content that is trending on some of the usual social media platforms.

In this regard, they bet on blockchain technology to track how posts go viral and allow creators to be compensated for it with US dollars, not cryptocurrencies, as they say in an interview with TechCrunch.

There is currently no established revenue sharing method or tracking system for how posts generate ad revenue.

They also point out that Spill will have a live news feed, where users can publish “spills”, which is what the type of publication in Spill is called, inspired by the phrase “spill the tea”, as a tweet. it is on Twitter or toot on Mastodon.

Interested to know what it will have a function called “tea parties”, to generate events both in the virtual world and in the physical worldearning in-app bonuses for things like boosting your posts.

As a culture-focused platform, Brown, who serves as CTO at Spill, notes that:

This will probably be the first big language content moderation model, from the ground up, using AI that is actually built by people from the culture.

Thanks to that, racial bias, existing in the algorithms of other platforms, will be avoidedin content moderation.

In this regard, he adds that:

We are going to be more intentional and more precise with things that will be considered offensive because, again, this is our lived or learned experience.

There is currently a small team behind Spill, whose founders, with extensive technical and creative experience, will be careful not to fall into the troubles that rival services have been in.

