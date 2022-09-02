This will be the independent operating system for manufacturers of Smart TVs

Google’s Android TV will soon have a competitor that It will try to be a completely neutral multimedia platform for users and that will prioritize content, targeting TV that seek to offer to integrate a completely platform in their models.

Is about TiVo OSwhere according to the press release of Xperi Holding Corporation, a company associated with TiVo, It is the first neutral platform of its kind and is focused on allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to have “significantly more” control of the experience they provide to users of their devices.



This is in addition to the need to help consumers to Overcome problems stemming from diversity of streaming options and linear content offering a simplified and universal discovery experience.

In practice, it is a completely independent system that also tries to offer a user experience quite similar to the one that currently exists on devices that are under Google TV.

In this way, users will not need to make an effort to learn a new operating system since they will have an intuitive and familiar interface to what they have come to use to date.

The company states that existing operating systems (for Smart TVs) are built around walled gardenss, in clear references to Google or Amazon systems, for example, and where TiVo OS differs in that:

With an award-winning content-first experience, a global scale of content providers and a profitable partnership model, “Powered by TiVo™ is the ultimate standalone smart TV operating system.

For Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi:

We estimate that almost 40% of the smart TV market is looking for a truly independent platform like ours and an industry partner to back it up with deep expertise in the field.

Vestel will be the first OEM partner to offer the first “Powered by TiVo” Smart TV model in Europe by 2023. It will be a matter of reaching the market to establish comparisons with respect to systems such as Android TV / Google TV.

At the moment it will focus on smart TV manufacturers, although it would be interesting to know if any manufacturer of TV accessories will also bet on this new operating system.

More information: Official announcement