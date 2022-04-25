This will be the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, great rival of the Apple Watch

It seems that huawei is going to put all the meat on the grill in the event that is scheduled for April 28 in China. In this, a new folding smartphone was already expected, but from what is seen the device will not arrive alone. As has been officially known, the firm will also announce a new smartwatch: the Watch GT3 Pro.

This is a wearable that will give continuity to the model announced in October of last year and that aims to make things very complicated for more powerful models on the market, such as the Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch. And, to achieve this, it will have some options that will make it different without losing the essence of this product range that has given the Asian manufacturer such good sales.

What will be special about the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

Possibly the most interesting thing about this device is that it will have spectacular protection against water. Apart from complying with the IP68 standard, it will do the same with the EN13319. And what is so special about this last one? Well, that is the one that is used in diving accessories. Therefore, as it has been known, this smartwatch aims to withstand a depth of up to 30 meters… something that none of its rivals on the market meets (we always talk about general-purpose smartwatches).

To certify this, up to 200 resistance tests different that certify that, if you feel like it, you can use this Huawei accessory when you go diving without having to worry about anything. The truth is that this is a very interesting addition that will combine perfectly with wood finishes. ceramic and titanium (for the 42 and 46 millimeter variants, respectively).

Many positive details will remain

An example of what we say is that the aforementioned will not make the autonomy of this device less than the two weeks of use, also having fast charging. This will allow you to be among the best in the market in this section. In addition, its hardware will allow it to run the operating system with which the device hits the market with great solvency, which is none other than Harmony OS (which ensures compatibility with iOS and Android).

On the 28th of this month we will clear up doubts about what the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro will offer (which could well come with compatibility with CGE to provide advanced heart rate data). In addition, it is expected that its price will not be especially exorbitant so that its sales are as good as those offered by the previous components of this excellent product range from the Asian company. Get the Apple Watch ready…

