This will be the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, better than the Apple AirPods?

If the so-called independent headphones are what you like the most, you should know that one of the manufacturers that launches the best accessories of this type is close to presenting a new model. This aims to be the best on the market and, therefore, the device of huawei will be able to compete head-to-head with the Apple AirPods-.

The headphones we are talking about are the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2. This device evolves from a model that offers excellent quality, and that has little or nothing to envy to those that attract the most attention. Therefore, you have to Expect the best of this device that, depending on the source of the information, could arrive at some point in the next month. That is, your design is completely finished.

Among the options that these headphones will include is that they come with a very important collaboration. Support has been received in the creation process with Devialet, one of the most prestigious firms in the audio segment. Therefore, their behavior has surely been refined and they allow a spectacular sound, expanding their behavior in all ranges (low, medium and high).

These Huawei helmets border on excellence

To achieve this, from the source of the information it is indicated that this will be a model that will have very relevant technical aspects. An example is that the response range in the frequency section will go from 14 at 48,000 Hz. This ensures excellent accuracy with all types of content. Besides, another of the differentiating factors of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 is that it will have a triple adaptive equalizer to adjust volume, position and spectra. And, all this, along with a Noise Cancellation exceptional that can reach 47dB of work.

huawei

Another of the things in which the previous generation and practically all of its rivals in the market are improved is that of autonomy. According to the known information, it will be possible to reach the 30 hours of use without looking for a plug. This may seem commonplace, but we are talking about offering a similar brand with the cancellation activated. And, this, are already big words on the part of Huawei.

Possible price of these headphones

Without missing important options such as water resistance, a noise reduction microphone and, in addition, an Artificial Intelligence chip to optimize the operation of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, the price that is expected in Europe to be €199. It is not exactly a very crazy brand because if everything indicated is included (plus what is still unknown), the investment is surely worth it.

>