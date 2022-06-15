This will be the great rival of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 that Amazfit prepares, is it better?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is a reality on the market, although it is not yet for sale in Spain (but it does not seem that this will take long to occur). Contrary to what happened a couple of years ago, this wearable has strong competition in the market, and one of its great rivals has already prepared a new model that is most striking. We tell you what will be announced shortly amazon.

The device in question will be called Amazfit Band 7, it has a rectangular screen that makes it look like the Xiaomi model, but its corners are less rounded. This component will be type AMOLED and will offer color and tactile response, so all the operating system options can be easily managed. In what has to do with the dimensions, the source of the information indicates that these will be of 1.47 inches and it will not lack the Always-On function.

One of the great novelties of the Amazfit Band 7

This will be the include gps. This will allow a much more precise monitoring of the physical activity that is carried out (it will not lack sensors for this, such as heart rate or an accelerometer), and always independently of the phone with which it is synchronized by Bluetooth. This makes it outperform the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, which does not include this element – ​​but the more expensive Pro model is expected to integrate it.

It will also significantly improve the battery life of the Amazfit smartband we are talking about. This will become 232mAh, a significant increase that can lead this bracelet to offer an autonomy that reaches three weeks of use. In this way, it would be the best on the market… Bearing in mind that this model has a large color screen. By the way, the adapter to fill this component will be USB.

Excellent options remain

Apart from the usual that allows this device to connect with iOS and Android smartphones -and without lacking water resistance, as it cannot be otherwise today-, the new smart bracelet will not lack a microphone to maintain the possibility of giving use to Alexa natively. And, this is something that I have made this wearable different from the rest.

As far as the price is concerned, no specific data has been indicated, but it seems that the new Amazfit Band 7 will be at a range from €40 to €50. If this is so, it will be better than the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 because this model can cost sixty euros. And, obviously, this can make more than one finally decide on this model that is expected to become official after the summer. Therefore, there is not much left and it is certain that it will arrive in Spain.

