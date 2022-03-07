This will be the Google Pixel 6a, the biggest problem for the iPhone SE?

It seems almost certain that at the Google I/O event there will be two hardware devices that the company that owns Android will announce. One of them all indicates that it will be a mobile phone, of which many of its characteristics have been known that make it clear that this will be one of the great rivals of the new iPhone SE that will be a reality tomorrow. We talk about Google Pixel 6a.

In what has to do with the design, everything indicates very good manners, since the front will be very clean with a screen that will have a hole in the upper area and in the back the camera stands out in an element that crosses the housing of landscape shape. In addition, everything indicates that the phone will be very thin. By the way, the terminal panel will be 6.2 inches with Full HD+ resolutionso it will meet any expectation you may have.

One of the great novelties: the processor

For a long time, everything indicated that this component would be a surprise, but now thanks to the information that has been seen in a performance test called Geekbench, this is confirmed. Google will dispense with Qualcomm and MediaTek, something that is as curious as it is risky. The election will be GS101 tensionera SoC that will have eight cores where the two most powerful will use ARM Cortex-X1 architecture (one of the most powerful that currently exists), and work at a frequency of 2.80 GHz. In this way, everything points to a more what a solvent

Geekbench

The GPU will be a Mali-G78 that ensures that there will be no problem with the games, so we are talking about a terminal that will be good for everything you may need. Other details in the main hardware section of the Google Pixel 6a is that it will have 6GB RAM and UFS storage. In this way, the results obtained in the test are quite good and it can become the king of the Android mid-range.

The Google Pixel 6a camera

Google’s bet will be to include a pair of Sony sensors, the main one being the IMX 363 with a resolution of 12.2 MP. For its part, the second, intended for the wide angle, will be very similar, since it will be an IMX396 sensor with a practically identical resolution (the front element would be eight megapixels). This, knowing how well Google takes advantage of photographic hardware, will surely allow you to achieve good results.

The truth is that with all that said, and if the price of the Google Pixel 6a accompanies (more or less 300 euros), this would be a most attractive terminal, since it would always have the latest Android version. So a fearsome rival to Apple’s cheapest phone, and that’s big words.

>