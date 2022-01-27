This will be the final design of the Tesla Cybertruck. What has changed?

One of the most anticipated electric cars is the Tesla Cybertruck. The motor giant’s electric truck raised a lot of expectations during its presentation, although Elon Musk is choking on his star project.

In case you did not know, the Cybertruck was a personal idea that Elon Musk that haunted his head for years until Tesla had enough capacity to make it a reality. And the truth is that this electric truck has a surprising appearance, in addition to all kinds of features that predicted a new sales success. Until the coronavirus and supply chain problems hit, causing this project to be delayed.

Little by little we have been receiving more information about this electric pick-up from Tesla, and now we finally know what the final design of the Cybertruck will be. We already anticipate that there are few surprises.

This will be the definitive appearance of the Tesla Cybertruck

Through the photographs that have been published on an Instagram account, we can see its characteristic design, although with some changes. For example, the rims no longer have the aero covers what we saw in the presentation. We also see that will finally have conventional mirrors, Although taking into account that digital mirrors are prohibited in the United States, it was expected that it would have this element, although they will be removable to change them for cameras in the future. And considering that they are legal in Europe, different versions of this electric truck will surely arrive.

The windshield wiper was also a controversial element due to its mammoth size, something normal considering the size of the front window. At the time Elon Musk announced that this vehicle would have a laser beam system, which he has already patented, and that it would be in charge of cleaning the glass, but they have finally opted for a more traditional design.

Lastly, we see that there are no longer handles on the doors, so we can assume that it will use the automatic opening system announced by the brand and that it will communicate with the key to know when the driver is approaching.

Regardless of the changes, the Tesla Cybertruck still has that characteristic edge design that you either love or hate with all your might. Regardless of whether you like its particular aspect more or less, what is clear is that the Tesla Cybertruck is getting closer every day. When will we begin to see the first units circulating normally?