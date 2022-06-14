This will be the design of invitations to Google Calendar events from now on

Google today unveiled a new look for event invitation emails sent through Google Calendar. The company seeks that the recipients of the invitations have the most relevant information about the events in a more accessible way from their desktop computers.

The new design will consist of two parts, where in the upper part there will be a card with the summary of the event in question, including possible events before and after it, while in the lower part there will be a card with all the existing information of the sameincluding the different ways guests can join a call on Google Meet.



In any of the cards, users will have the options to accept the invitation, decline it completely or show their possible attendance.

In addition, the new design is designed so that in the event of a change, such as the time or location, guests will receive a new version of the invitations that clearly reflect the changes, showing both the old and the current information.

To have the relevant information fully in view

Between the two cards there may also be some explanatory note that the host of the event wanted to conveyfor example, why you might have made a change after the invitations were initially sent out.

This new design is beginning to reach all Google Calendar users, both users of private accounts and clients of corporate accounts, with a deployment period of 15 days maximum, in no case requiring action on the part of anyone, nor users, customers, or corporate account administrators.

According to Google:

By making key event details more accessible and useful, this update lets you quickly find and act on the most important information about an event.

There is no doubt that Google Calendar is having more and more competitors, especially with the arrival of options that claim to be alternatives to Google services, so given the growing diversity of options, Google is jumping into action so as not to be left behind against its rivals.

More info/image credit: Google