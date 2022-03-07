This will be the design and part of the characteristics of the Huawei Nova 9 SE

Although the Asian company is not going through its best moment due to restrictions by the United States government, the Chinese giant’s telephone division will not give up so easily. And now we know more details of the Huawei Nova 9 SE, the next phone that the manufacturer will present in a few days.

And now, a few days before its presentation, the company has published a series of official posters in which we can see the dDesign and technical characteristics that the Huawei Nova 9 SE will havethe latest addition to the Nova family of the Shenzhen-based firm.

It is not the first time that we have heard rumors related to the possible benefits of this phone and now we can confirm what the final design and a large part of the technical characteristics of the Huawei Nova 9 SE will be.

Huawei confirms almost all the details of the Nova 9 SE

As we have indicated, in this case we are not dealing with a rumor or leak, but rather the company has confirmed that the device will be presented on March 11 in Malaysia. In addition, through Huawei Malaysia’s Facebook page and its official website we have been able to see several renders that leave little to the imagination.

aesthetically The Huawei Nova 9 SE will have a design very similar to that of the Huawei P50 series, with that circular camera module that makes the difference, in addition to a slightly curved rear. The ultra-thin front edges (1.05 mm) stand out so that the screen is the main protagonist of this terminal.

Speaking of the multimedia section, we do not know what type of panel this device will mount, although it will surely be an IPS. Although we can confirm your 6.78-inch diagonal and the camera perforated in the panel to avoid the hackneyed notch or notch.

enlarge photo Huawei Nova 9 SE advertising poster huawei

By lifting the hood we can see that it will mount a pQualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with 4G connectivity, in addition to between 4 and 8 GB of RAM. This information is not guaranteed, although we can confirm some data from the Huawei Nova 9 SE camera.

For example, your front camera will be made up of a 108 megapixel lens, In addition to being a perfect model to record vlogs, we can expect a fairly complete selfie camera. We also do not know the capacity of the battery, but they have confirmed that it will have Huawei’s 66W fast charge to guarantee that, with 30 minutes of charging, you will have autonomy for the whole day.

Regarding the colors available, we know that The Huawei Nova 9 SE will be available in Crystal Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl White. Its price? At the moment it is a complete mystery but we can assume that it will be around 399 euros when it reaches the European market.

