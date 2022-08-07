This will be the character customization in Diablo 4

- Advertisement -

It seems like only yesterday that we started talking about 4., but the truth is that almost six years have passed since the first rumors began to circulate regarding his arrival, and things related to this saga have not happened since then. From the celebrated Diablo II Resurrected to the more than questionable Diablo Immortal and, in between, many rumors and leaks regarding the long-awaited new installment.

Thus, we have gone from a worrying delay to an indefinite date at the end of last year, to more than promising prospects, both because of the possibility that it will be an endless game and because, as we already anticipated a few months ago, aims to be huge, with no less than five regions and more than 150 dungeons. More on the good side? that Blizzard would be working to allow cross-play between the different platforms on which it will be available.

And in the bad part? Mainly two points. The first is that aims to be an “online only” title«, without offline mode, although it will still be necessary to see if this is the case and, if so, if solutions are enabled, by third parties, to be able to play it online. And the second point, which you can imagine if you know anything about Immortal Devil, is that we will meet again the already more than common microtransactions, although in this case it is pointed out that they will be, mainly, for aesthetic elements. If it finally turns out to be like this, we can find ourselves with a song in the teeth.

Also Diablo 4 is expected to mark the debut of a new graphics engine which, according to Blizzard, will provide Diablo 4 with much more realistic elements, in addition to allowing camera effects (such as zooming out) that will provide a more “cinematic” experience of game development.

Be that as it may, what is clear is that, at least we will have to wait until 2023 for its arrival on the market, so for now the best we can do is take it easy. Of course, any preview of what awaits us is always welcome, so the images published by DSOG are undoubtedly good news (if you click on the images you can see them in full size):

character in Diablo 4

The aspect is, without a doubt, promising, which added to the advances (albeit by way of rumors and leaks) can make the wait much longer, but also that, once completed, it was worth it.