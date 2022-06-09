This will be Telegram Premium, the paid version with exclusive features

The first details that have been known about Telegram Premium show that the paid version of the popular instant messaging platform would include a good number of new functions that would a considerable advantage over the free version.

Telegram Premium monthly subscription would cost $4.99

The price that would have to be paid would be a monthly subscription of 4.99 dollars per month, in the absence of knowing if finally the price is that and if it would be 4.99 euros per month or the amount would be modified due to the exchange difference between the two coins.

From Telegram, when the first rumors about a paid version of the application emerged, it was assured that all features currently available for free would remain freeso the Premium version should justify its price by offering either unpublished functions and features or expanding some of the limitations present in the current app.

The company has not confirmed the characteristics of Telegram Premium, although as it has been known these would be:

-Doubling of space for biowhich would go from 70 to 140 characters.

-Animated avatars for profiles in the chat list.

-Badge next to the profile indicating that the user is subscribed to Telegram Premium.

-New icons for the app itself.

-Disappearance of advertising.

-Duplication of the maximum limits channels (up to 1,000), chat folders (20), pinned chats (10), accounts in a single app (4), chats within a folder (200), favorite stickers (10) and GIFs (400 ).

-Doubling the size of the files, that would go from 2 Gb to 4 Gb.

-Extension of the description in photos and videos.

-Disappearance of download speed limitboth for documents and multimedia files.

-Automatic transcription to text of voice messages.

-Exclusive animated reactions and stickers with weekly updates.

-Advanced tools for chat management.

At the moment, more details are unknown about when Telegram Premium could appear, its definitive characteristics and the price of its subscription.