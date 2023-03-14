This will be GPT-4, the successor to ChatGPT that will be presented this week

While we are still getting used to the existence of ChatGPT and assuming how it will change our lives, its great evolution, GPT-4, is already being announced.

This coming March 16, 2023 will be a day to remember in the history of artificial intelligence, as Microsoft will launch GPT-4, a new version of the famous intelligent chatbot, ChatGPT. This new version, developed in collaboration with OpenAI, will be an unprecedented advance in the chatbot industry, as it will include multimodal support, allowing the user to interact with the chatbot. chatbot not only through text, but also through audio, images and video.

The evolution of the intelligent chatbot

From the creation of Eliza, the first chatbot in 1966, to the launch of ChatGPT a few months ago, chatbots have come a long way. Thanks to advances in artificial intelligence and natural language processing, chatbots have gone from being simple programs that respond with predefined phrases, to more complex conversations that emulate a human conversation. However, all of these chatbots only supported text as input.

With the release of GPT-4, there will be a huge leap forward in the evolution of chatbots, as they will finally be able to interact with users in a more natural and realistic way.

What is a multimodal chatbot?

A multimodal chatbot is one that accepts different types of input. Instead of being limited to text, GPT-4 will be able to accept audio, images, and video. This is a crucial feature as it will allow users to interact with the chatbot more naturally and efficiently.

GPT-4 users will be able to ask questions in different formats and get precise and detailed answers in the same format. For example, if a user asks about a recipe, GPT-4 will be able to provide a how-to video of the recipe, along with the text of the ingredients and instructions. This is not only more useful for the user, but also means that chatbots can be more effectively integrated into business processes.

What does this mean for companies?

The incorporation of multimodal support in GPT-4 will have a great impact on companies. Chatbots can now be more easily integrated into business processes, saving time and resources. For example, instead of having to review and summarize support call recordings, chatbots can do it automatically. This is especially useful for large companies that handle a large number of support calls on a daily basis.

The future of chatbots

With the release of GPT-4, the chatbot industry is expected to continue to evolve and improve. Multimodal capabilities open up a world of possibilities for human-machine interaction, from customer service to education. However, there is still a lot to be done in terms of the reliability and responsiveness of chatbots.

Chatbots may be able to understand and process human emotions in the future, allowing for even more natural and effective interaction. However, it’s also important to recognize that chatbots cannot completely replace human interaction. Although they are very useful for specific tasks and automated processes, there are still many aspects of communication and decision making that can only be handled by humans.

Of course, new privacy and data security concerns are also arising. It is important that chatbot developers are aware of these issues and work on solutions to ensure the privacy and security of users.