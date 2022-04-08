This will be Diablo Immortal, the new Blizzard mobile game

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Android has a wide variety of games, there is something for everyone. There are titles of survival, simulation, action and more, the catalog of Google’s mobile operating system has the capacity to satisfy the most demanding. Now, a great role-playing game will also be added to the platform, it is Diablo Immortal, a highly anticipated title for lovers of this genre.

It is the first installment of Diablo that is designed to be played on mobile, it will be a complete game created from scratch.

Blizzard, the developer company, has published important information about this title, there is a bit of gameplay and images of the scenarios. These are the latest news for Diablo Immortal.

Devil Immortal release date

Initially, the release of the game was scheduled for 2021, but due to the problems caused by the pandemic, it was delayed until 2022.

Blizzard itself reported that the delay was due to the fact that they wanted to get a complete title, fully polished in each of its sections. At the moment, there is no official release daybut the company assured that it will come out in 2022.

How to be part of the closed alpha?

Blizzard recently released a test version of Diablo Immortal that only a handful of users will have access to. Currently, it is possible enter this trial version only on Android, since it is not enabled on iOS.

Likewise, only those who have previously registered on the waiting list will have access. For its part, the goal of the second alpha version will be to gather valuable criticism and feedback.

It will be a free game

It is important to note that Blizzard itself has reported that the title will be totally free. Logically, there will be optional in-game purchases, but these will not affect character development in any way. Diablo will not become a “pay to win” platform.

confirmed battle pass

Like many other games, Diablo Immortal will feature a battle pass that will change every season. Said pass will make it possible for players to obtain cosmetic rewards after completing various missions and special activities of the title.

Creation of a market

Blizzard will create a market, but it will not be like the one in Diablo III, that is, there will be no real money auctions. Sellers and buyers will be anonymous, with no possibility of withdrawing money. They will also draw limits on what can be put up for sale in the Market, though it will be the perfect hub for finding materials, add-on items, and Legendary Gems.

