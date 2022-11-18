This will be “Age of Empires” for mobile

- Advertisement -

One of the best strategy games of all time, Age of Empires, will arrive very soon on mobiles. The news is official, work is being done on the title so that it adapts perfectly to the mobile screen and is capable of offering a first-class experience. The announcement was issued at the 25th anniversary event of the mythical saga.

World’s Edge and Xbox Game Studios announced that Age of Empires will be moving from PC to iOS and Android.

Microsoft is making this important move in the mobile video game market as part of its strategy to become a “player” at the highest level in this sector. In fact, the company is trying to acquire Activison Blizzard King, which would mean a multi-million dollar purchase that could come to fruition in 2023.

Certainly, a few years ago they tried to incorporate Age of Empires to smartphones, but the adaptation was not good. Now, the plans have changed, since Microsoft has ensured that the staging will be faithful to that of the PC. They will not skimp on resources nor will it be a cut version at a playable or graphic level.

- Advertisement -

They assured that the title will keep its essence of a strategy video game intact. It won’t be a modified version like Age of Empires: Castle Siege, which revolved around defending towers. Nor will it look like Age of Empires: World Domination, a real-time strategy game that bore no similarity to the original series.

Microsoft stated that it will not make the same mistake, since the aforementioned video games failed shortly after being released. As for the gameplay that the title will have, all details have been reserved. For now, only the trailer that we have left in this article is available, which is a small appetizer.

It will be interesting to see how they will adapt such a complex game to the mobile panel. Both the players and the media expect it to be the definitive version for smartphones and that Microsoft makes a difference in this area.