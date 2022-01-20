This will allow Instagram to pay to access exclusive content

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Throughout 2021, Instagram has been incorporating several tools to make it easier for its most popular users to monetize their activity on the platform. Delving into this line, Instagram has just announced the launch, still in trial version, of paid subscriptions. At the moment, this tool will be tested with a small group of ten users in the United States.

Instagram has launched an experimental version of a paid subscription program for a group of influencers in the United States

These instagramers will be able to offer their followers the access to exclusive paid content, whether they are live videos or Stories. Subscribers will also receive a special badge that will highlight their comments on the profile they have subscribed to.

Instagram considers this function is still in an “alpha” phase of its development. This implies that the company is open to receiving criticism and suggestions from Instagrammers and subscribers, so it is possible that the tool will be modified in the coming months.

For this experiment Instagram has selected a varied template of influencers and popular characters from different fields. The list includes actors, models, basketball players, dancers, an astrologer, artists, an Olympic medalist and a “spiritual coach”.

Pricing plan for exclusive content on Instagram

These creators can choose the rate their followers will have to pay to access their exclusive content. Instagram has established eight rates, each with different benefits, ranging from $0.99 per month to $99.99 per month. According to Instagram, it is most likely that influencers will start by setting a low price, between 0.99 and 4.99 dollars per month, to gradually increase the rate.

Once subscribed, users will be able to see paid content exclusively. They will also receive notifications informing them of exclusive broadcasts for subscribers and they will have closer interaction with content creators.

In the case of Stories, those that are exclusive to subscribers will be marked with a purple ring. In them, instagramers will be able to share special scenes and exclusive surveys for members.

.