This week’s premieres on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Prime Video and Disney +

A week begins in which many have days off and, therefore, time to enjoy some of the content that reaches the streaming video platforms that exist in Spain. We show you the best options that you will find and that will surely make you have a good time in front of the TV.

The truth is that there is a bit of everything, but possibly the two options that attract the most attention of all are a couple of novelties that are released on Amazon’s Prime Video and Netflix platforms. The first is the series Outer Range and stars Josh Brolin; and the second is entitled anatomy of a scandal where you will enjoy a thriller that has you hooked.

This is the most important thing you should know among all the news that you can enjoy in each of the VOD services in Spain, as long as you have the corresponding account:

Netflix

Apart from the aforementioned series, the arrival of the second season of almost happy And besides, it’s a good idea to watch the movie. choose or die where a retro game is more than meets the eye.

sets

Between fence and fence, on April 12

Animal Detectives, April 12

Almost happy, second season on April 13

The mother-in-law who gave birth to you, on April 13

Ultraman, second season on April 14

Anatomy of a Scandal, April 15

The heirs of the Earth, on April 15

Films

Proskromienie Zlosnicy, on April 13

Choose or Die, April 15

Man of God, April 16

hbo max

In this case, there are two premieres that you will find on this platform. The first – on April 11 – is the film The WayBack starring Ben Affleck, where basketball is the sport in which history turns. Then, on the 15th, the arrival of the fourth season of Riverdale.

Amazon Prime Video

In this case there are four contents that arrive on the platform on the same day: April 15. Between the series draws attention Outer Range which is a story that mixes western and mystery and, the second, is the new season of The pack. The films that land on the platform are The coupon queens Y Agents 355an action title in which Penélope Cruz participates, among others.

Movistar+

This service has a good amount of news both in series and in movies. They are the following:

sets

Showtrial, April 13

Why Don’t They Ask Evans?, April 15

Films

Hero in two worlds, April 12

Don’t Breathe 2, April 15

Raging Fire, April 16

Disney+

Here the highlight is the animated short Ice Age: The Adventures of Scrat, where you will enjoy the adventure of one of the protagonists of the well-known saga on April 13. Other options are these:

sets

The ignorant angels, on April 13

New York police, April 13

Blessed patience, on April 13

Fancy Nancy, first and second season on April 13

The Kardashians, April 14

