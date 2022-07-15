This week's Epic Games giveaways are...

- Advertisement -

Not a Thursday without new free games on the Epic Games Store, something that has already become a tradition that, week after week, leads us to check the Epic store in search of the gifts of the week. It is true that, throughout all this time, some titles have appeared repeatedly on the list of gifts, but as a general rule there are practically always new features, to the point that there are already many people with a huge collection of games in the launcher from Epic, despite the fact that they do not even have a means of payment associated with this store.

This week there are two games given away by Epic Games, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trapa strategy title and a platform with which to try to forget us, even if it’s just for a little while, about the heat wave, the price of electricity, inflation and other heck that try to steal our sleep on a daily basis.

The first of the games is Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, and this gift version includes, in addition to the game itself, andThe Baeloth’s Gladiators Pack, in which you will find several champions, chests, potions and other elements that will improve the experience with respect to the base game. Of course, to obtain the gift pack it is essential to connect to Idle Champion of the Forgotten Realms through the Epic Store Games before 5:00 p.m. next Thursday, July 21.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, meanwhile, brings back a classic title but with visual improvements (hand-drawn animations) and the complete re-orchestration of its soundtrack. The combination of game rhythm and visual aesthetics make it a highly recommended platformer, which can be yours totally free if you claim it before July 21 at 5:00 p.m.

