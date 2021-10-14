This week, a free zombie on the Epic Games Store

One more week, Epic Games Store tempts locals and strangers with free games, although the plural is relative on this occasion: there is a game, a zombie game to be more exact; and there is another thing, which is not a game but it is for a game. Let’s go with it.

As a free game for this week and the main hook of the Epic Games Store we have Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, a very long title that we can summarize as one of zombies, because that’s what it is about: we are talking about a classic with more than three decades behind it, but fun enough to replay or discover it, even when the graphics are especially heavy with the pace weather.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is a zombie game, a third-person action title with a lot of humor originally developed by Aspyr for Xbox and later for PC (Windows and Mac), although just this year it has been reissued for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. You can claim it on the game page on the Epic Games Store.

Here is the trailer for Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (for Nintendo Switch, but for the case it is the same):

But not only zombies live -or has to live- the user of the Epic Games Store. The second gift of the week is the Paladins Epic Pack, an additional content for Paladins which includes “4 champions and cosmetic items for each one.” As with the previous one, all you have to do to get it is to claim it on the plugin page before the promotion passes and it will be yours forever.

No, Paladins they don’t give it to you … because it’s already free. It is a multiplayer FPS free to play pretty good looking, although it’s only available for Windows. You can find it on the Epic Games Store itself (or on Steam… or on the game’s website). And with this and a cake … until next week around eight, which will be when the store renews the free games with which it nurtures its not-so-faithful every seven days.