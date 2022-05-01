This website brings virtual space travel to your browser in 3D format

Space is a place whose exploration has been one of the aspects that has remained in the imagination of man for centuries, with mention of it in different literary works, paintings and architectural structures.

It was this desire that eventually fueled the development of different technologies that made it possible, first, to observe objects beyond the confines of the earth, and then to reach the surface of some of them to study them in a I try to understand their existence and understand ours to some extent.

In that sense, few people have had the opportunity to travel to space and obtain a new perspective of this place.

However, there are virtual tools like SpaceInBrowser that give you the opportunity to make virtual space travel from the comfort of your home through the browser installed on your computer; all presented in 3D format.

Thanks to this beta version 1.0 of SpaceInBrowser You can have access to various activities within the virtual environment offered by this platform, such as interact with scale models of the Earth, Moon, and Marsas well as visit space stations and learn more about its operation.

Also, SpaceInBrowser will allow you explore the different apollo missions made by NASA on the Moon, as well as access to actual audio files recorded during those missions. In addition, you can have the privilege of enjoying live broadcasts.

This is how in SpaceInBrowser, space enthusiasts will have the opportunity to live an entertaining and interesting experience as they explore the different events that this platform has to offer.