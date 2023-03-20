This way you can unpair your Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

In case it is necessary to update the Apple Watch or even if you no longer have your iPhone and it is necessary to pair it with another watch to a new iPhone, you better be attentive to know the process of permanent unpairing of the Watch with the smartphone.

Keep reading to know the steps to follow and what you will need to know so that the process is really fast and without problems, even if the process seems extensive.

Unpair Apple Watch from iPhone

First of all remember that you will have to be very aware and sure of the most recent updates on both devices.

Another important note is that both the iPhone and the Apple Watch have to be at a fairly short distance to ensure the process.

From the iPhone, access the Apple Watch app.

Click on the My Watch option.

Click on All Clocks, located at the top of the screen.

Select on the Information button and then on the option that indicates the name of your Apple Watch to be able to unlink.

Now in Unpair Apple Watch, located at the bottom of your screen.

Next you will see that a screen will appear to know if even after unlinking you want to continue with the mobile phone plan. This option is only really important if you plan to re-pair your Apple Watch with another device in the future.

Finally, you will have to click on Confirm once you are asked to unpair the Watch.

You will need to re-enter your Apple ID and password to authenticate this action.

After this you will only have to wait for the smartphone to make a backup copy of the clock again.

Once the wearable is unpaired, you will see a message indicating a pairing. This means that the Apple Watch is no longer linked to the iPhone.

As an important reminder, in case you have two Watches, you will have to correctly verify clicking on the watch you want to unpair so that there are no errors. Also remember this, in case you have made any name changes to your devices and there is some confusion.

Once the watch is completely unlinked from the iPhone, remember that you can still transfer the device to a relative or even have it for them to the backup you already made remains.