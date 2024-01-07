This way you can turn off Word’s conciseness and suggestions in Office

AI is spreading to more and more programs and Microsoft Office is one of those that is investing in its use. In any case, although it can be useful sometimes, in other cases it is somewhat annoying. He conciseness suggestion system , for example, has been giving us serious headaches for days. This way you can disconnect it.

Depending on how it is used, artificial intelligence is very practical. But when it comes to writing, many of us prefer do it our style. The problem is that big companies want to give us so much help that in the end the texts lose all their personality. And no, that should not be tolerated. Therefore, today we tell you how to eliminate concision or, at least, try. It’s not a secret Word trick, but it will be very useful for you to know how to do it. Goodbye to concision What Word does while you write and complete sentences is analyze them. Its AI is in charge of reading what you write and assessing whether it is a good text or not. If you have any suggestions for concision, you will put the entire sentence in question marked with some low blue lines that they are annoying. Precisely, the program has just done it when I finished this sentence. Let’s see what it tells us:

What do we see? It is true that I had made a mistake that I have already corrected with the second reading of the text (“marked” was plural), but apart from that, what Word is about is making my sentences shorter, lacking personality and robotics. Are they really more concise? A little, yes. But that’s not going to make me press the button to have Office rewrite the lines as the AI ​​sees fit. Because? Because, among other reasons, if we all do it, in the end all the texts in the world will be identical and there will be no personality in them or the trace of their author.

Also, look at this second screenshot that I have taken and in which Office gives me its recommendation for conciseness of one of the lines that I have written in the previous paragraph. What do you recommend? He tries to be so concise that he ends up skidding, because your rewritten sentence makes no sense. Seeing the AI ​​make these mistakes is all the more reason to turn off the conciseness function and not have it bothering you.

Disconnection process

We start with the bad news: if you are using Office Online, the Conciseness options are within the Refinements section and this is something that is limited to the paid version. You will have to click on the Update Editor button (the one with the diamond icon) and start paying to have more ability to customize the use of this function.

Depending on what version of Word you have, you can try following this route to disconnect:

Enter Settings

Access the Grammar and Spelling menu and then choose the Writing Style Settings section

Now disable the “Concision” option

Is none of this working for you? The alternative, although it is quite heavy, is that every time you start a new Word text in Microsoft 365 (or Microsoft Office 365 as it was known before), you disconnect the function. To do this, click on the “Review” tab and click on the first drop-down arrow that appears in the navigation bar on the left.

That will display a menu with several options where you have to click on the first one: “show suggestions”. When you do so you will see that, at the bottom of the interface, it will indicate the following: “Editor’s Tips: Hidden”. If you click again, they will be reactivated. You will have to repeat this process every time you start a new Word document in Microsoft 365, so it is not exactly the most comfortable. In addition, it also deactivates spelling suggestions, which is usually more than interesting, because it helps us detect small mistakes.

If you pay for Microsoft 365 or have access to the entire options menu in your version of the program, it’s easy to turn off the conciseness settings, but working with the free web edition, it’s a pain. In any case, These are the times of AI and we already know that this is not going to be the last thing Microsoft does to try to help us with it.