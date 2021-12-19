This way you can prevent your Instagram posts from being inserted on web pages

If you are an Instagram user, you will have seen that when you touch the button with the 3 dots in the publications, a menu with some options is displayed. One of these is the “Embed” option, aimed at inserting posts on web pages. However, after pressure received especially by the National Association of Dam Photographers, the platform has decided to enable an option to prevent Instagram posts from being inserted on the web.

So, if you want to remove the possibility of third parties taking your publication to share them on their pages, we will show you how.

How and why to prevent your Instagram posts from being inserted on the web

All this business of preventing Instagram posts from being inserted on the web responds to a copyright problem. That is, by owning the photos, users lose control of them automatically with the Embed option. In other words, anyone can take a post with your best photo and upload it to their website with the embed code.

This is what has unleashed the pressures of the National Association of Press Photographers and Instagram has responded with the option to disable the possibility. If this is your case and you want to prevent others from inserting your publications on their pages, these are the steps to follow:

Open Instagram and tap on your profile picture.

Tap the icon with the three stripes.

Go to Settings.

Sign into account.

Select the Embeds option.

Disables the displayed control.

It should be noted that this alternative is being deployed in the United States and there is no information on whether it will be extended to the rest of the markets. However, it is a great option because it gives us the power to decide if we want to allow our material to be shared or not. Those who tie their images to copyright have a great ally in this possibility.